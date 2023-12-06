New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Delhi recorded a 22 per cent on-year jump in suicide cases in 2022, the latest NCRB data showed.

According to an analysis of the National Crime Records Bureau's (NCRB) Accidental Deaths and Suicides Report, there were 3,367 suicide cases reported in Delhi in 2022.

The number of suicide cases reported in the national capital in 2021 was at 2,760. In 2020, it had registered 3,025 suicide cases.

In 2022, of the 3,367 people who died by suicide, 842 were women and 2,525 men.

The reasons for the suicides, according to the reports, included family stress (616 men and 207 women), failure in examinations (41 women and 40 men), unemployment (261 men and women), poverty (24 men and women), marriage-related issues (144 women and 110 men), drug abuse (92 men and women) and bankruptcy (28 men).

