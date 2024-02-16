New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman received minor injuries after an iron pipe reportedly fell from west Delhi's Subhash Nagar Metro Station, police said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday but no serious injury or damage was reported, DMRC sources said.

Police said the iron rod fell on a scooter and the woman, who received injuries, refused to press charges.

"We received an MLC from the hospital on Wednesday of a 26-year-old woman who received minor injuries. There was no damage to the scooter. As per the statement of the woman, she does not want any legal action against anyone as of now," a senior police officer said.

A video circulating on social media showed some people lifting probably the same pipe, white in colour, which fell on the two-wheeler.

A week ago a 53-year-old man died, and four got injured, in a wall collapse incident at Pink Line's Gokulpuri Metro Station.

