New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Cable and broadband services provider Den Networks on Wednesday reported a 61.41 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 36.77 crore in the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 95.30 crore in the September 2019 quarter, Den Networks said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income stood at Rs 378.81 crore, up 1.06 per cent during the quarter as against Rs 374.82 crore a year ago.

Den Networks' total expenses were at Rs 338 crore as against Rs 365.27 crore, down 7.46 per cent.

Its revenue from cable distribution network was Rs 318.82 crore and from broadband services, Rs 18.84 crore.

Shares of Den Networks Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 85.75 on the BSE, down 3.43 per cent from the previous close.

