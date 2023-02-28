New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen on Tuesday said his country recognises India's growing international importance, particularly for meeting global climate and sustainability goals.

He said Danish businesses are excited to explore commercial opportunities and provide solutions to support India's green transition.

Danish Crown Prince Frederik Andre Henrik Christian, who is currently on a visit here, said he was pleased that India and Denmark have joined forces through the green strategic partnership.

"We can support a global effort to a greener and more sustainable future. The green strategic partnership is mutually beneficial and a testament of what can be achieved when working together," the Crown Prince said.

Addressing a meeting organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, he said, Danish companies can provide the solutions needed to fuel India's efforts to reach its climate goals particularly within key areas like energy and water.

Assuring that the Danish government is fully committed to its partnership with India, Foreign Minister Rasmussen said: "We recognise India's growing international importance. We recognise the importance of India for achieving the world's international climate and sustainability goals.

"We recognise the needs of the people of India and it is our ambition that Danish skills and green technologies will support those needs".

He highlighted that Denmark stands ready to assist India's further development and green transition to the benefit of its people and the economy.

"We provide investment and financing for climate and climate adaptation and our businesses are excited to be here and explore commercial opportunities and provide green solutions," Rasmussen said.

Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said the India-Denmark bilateral cooperation is focused on providing green and sustainable development.

"India and Denmark have set very ambitious national targets on climate and energy that will contribute to an ambitious implementation of the Paris agreement.

"Together the two countries can show the world that the delivering of ambitious climate and sustainable energy goals is possible," Yadav added.

