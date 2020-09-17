New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) The commerce ministry's arm DGFT on Thursday added a new import policy condition for LED products and control gears for such items.

In a notification, the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said that randomly selected consignments will be sent to BIS recognised labs for testing.

For such consignments, clearance would be given by customs to only those where the randomly selected sample has complied with the requirements of standard for the defined parameters.

However, if the sample drawn fails to meet the requirement of standard, such consignment will be sent back or will be destroyed at the cost of importer, it added.

"New policy condition is added...to enable random sampling of LED products and control gears for LED products notified under 'Electronics and information Technology Goods (Requirement of Compulsory Registration) Order, 2012," it said.

