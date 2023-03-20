New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) The commerce ministry on Monday notified the procedure for issuance of registration certificate for the import of marble, and Areca nut from Bhutan without minimum import price (MIP) condition.

The directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said that the last date for filing online applications for the certificates will be April 10 for 2023-24.

"For 2023-24 onwards, a total of 17,000 MT (ton) of fresh (green) Areca nut…and 10,000 MT of marble…may be imported without MIP from Bhutan,” the DGFT said.

An importer will have to seek the certificate before importing these commodities.

