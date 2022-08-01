Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) Dhanvarsha Group, a diversified business entity, has evinced interest in bailing out the City Cooperative Bank with a Rs 230 crore infusion as part of a proposed package which has no precedent.

The group, which announced the signing of an agreement with the bank management led by chairman Anandrao Adsul, will be proposing to infuse the money by way of private placement, which will entail enlarging the member base of the cooperative, as per a statement.

Dhanvarsha will become a majority shareholder in the cooperative lender and take over the management of the lender under the proposed scheme, the group's chairman Anshumman Joshi said, adding that his ultimate aim is to convert the lender into a small finance bank.

Adsul, a former member of Parliament from Shiv Sena, who has also been a Union minister, said amendments to the Banking Regulation Act allow such a deal structure and also claimed that his company had an informal go-ahead from RBI.

A formal application for the scheme will be made to the RBI on Tuesday, Adsul said, adding that the interests of depositors have been kept in mind while drafting the same.

Joshi said the group will arrange funding from internal accruals, claiming that it has earned a profit of around USD 125 million on a global revenue of USD 500 million in FY22.

He said the group, headquartered in Delhi, has presence in e-commerce, jewellery and travel businesses, and is also mulling to expand into entertainment and hospitality in the near future.

Joshi said his company is looking at City Cooperative as a vehicle which will drive the consolidation in the cooperative banks space.

City Cooperative Bank has been under RBI directions for many years now because of a negative net worth and the capital adequacy falling below the threshold of 9 per cent. The lender is alleged to have witnessed a Rs 980-crore fraud by way of financial irregularities, for which Adsul was investigated by the Enforcement Directorate.

