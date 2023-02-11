Coimbatore (TN), Feb 11 (PTI) The Digital India movement has fuelled the spirit of entrepreneurship and startup culture in the country, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi said here on Saturday.

Adoption of sustainable practices and green technology have to be integrated with the future efforts of building our nation, the Governor said while addressing at the graduation day ceremony of PSG College of Arts and Science.

"To meet our aspirations for a new India, we need to focus on our sustainable development goals," Ravi said in a release issued by the college.

Highlighting various features of National Education Policy, he said that digital India movement fuelled the spirit of entrepreneurship and startup culture in the nation.

The world looks at India with great expectations and the country is the fastest growing economy, even as entire world is in a recession-like scenario, he said.

Prior to 2014, the number of startups in India was 500 but today there are 90,000 startups. Similarly, the country is emerging as the largest manufacturing hub, and it is already the second largest in mobile and automobile sectors, the Governor said.

Ravi awarded degrees to 3,877 graduates, including 71 rank-holders and also unveiled the foundation stone for the ‘School of Life Sciences', the release said.

