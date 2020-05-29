Latest News | Dilip Buildcon Consolidated Q4 Profit More Than Doubles to Rs 191 Cr

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) Highways builder Dilip Buildcon on Friday reported more than doubling of its consolidated profit to Rs 190.97 crore for the March quarter.

The company had clocked a profit of Rs 84.09 crore during the corresponding period of 2018-19, it said in a BSE filing.

Total consolidated income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 2,740 crore as against Rs 2,589.8 crore in the year-ago period.

Total consolidated expenses also climbed to Rs 2,548.6 crore from Rs 2,488.2 crore earlier.

The company, in an investors' presentation, said its total order book for FY20 stood at Rs 19,081.6 crore. As of March 31, 2020, over 63 per cent of the orders pertained to the highways sector, while irrigation constituted around 7 per cent.

Of the total orders, 68 per cent were bagged from the government, including 45 per cent from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

