Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) Dinesh Khara on Wednesday took charge as the new Chairman of the country's largest lender State Bank of India.

Khara took over from Rajnish Kumar, who superannuated on Tuesday.

Also Read | How to Permanently Delete an Instagram Account.

Soon after taking over the charge, Khara told reporters that one of the top priorities for him will be to maintain the quality of the loan book. Other focus areas would be safety of bank employees and customers, he said.

On Tuesday, the government appointed Khara for a period of three years.

Also Read | Assam Lottery Results Online for October 7: Assam Future Kind, Assam Singam Green, Assam Kuil Gold Lottery Results on Wednesday at assamlotteries.com.

Prior to his new role, he was serving the bank as Managing Director (global banking & subsidiaries).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)