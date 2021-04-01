New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Dixon Technologies, a leading company in the electronic manufacturing services (EMS) space, on Thursday said it has incorporated two subsidiaries for business purpose.

The Noida-based company has incorporated - Dixon Electro Manufacturing Pvt Ltd and Dixon Technologies Solutions Pvt Ltd.

"Dixon Electro Manufacturing and Dixon Technologies Solutions have been incorporated as the Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries of Dixon Technologies ( India) Ltd for business purpose," it said.

The new subsidiaries have been incorporated to manufacture and deal in, inter-alia, consumer durables, devices and electronic appliances, it added.

Shares of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 3,590.60 on BSE, down 2.16 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)