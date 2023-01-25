New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Realty major DLF Ltd on Wednesday reported a 37 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 519.21 crore in the quarter ended December.

Its net profit stood at Rs 379.48 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, fell to Rs 1,559.66 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 1,686.92 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

DLF is India's largest realty firm in terms of market capitalisation.

It is targeting sales bookings of more than Rs 8,000 crore during this fiscal year.

