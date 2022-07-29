New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Realty major DLF Ltd on Friday reported a 39 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 469.57 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, mainly due to better sales.

Its net profit stood at Rs 337.10 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read | YouTube Allows Creators To Turn Their Longer Videos Into Shorts, Here's How.

Its total income rose to Rs 1,516.28 crore in the first quarter from Rs 1,242.27 crore in the year-ago period.

DLF is the largest real estate company in terms of market capitalisation.

Also Read | Marketing Strategist Muhammad Abdullah Shares SEO Tips To Dominate Rankings.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)