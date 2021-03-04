Kolkata, Mar 4 (PTI) In the run up to International Women's Day on March 8, the Films Division and West Bengal Film Centre Nandan will screen "A Daughters Tribute" on March 5 featuring documentaries made by three women filmmakers on their parents

The three women filmmakers are Priya Dutt, Shabnam Sukhdev and Ratnottama Sengupta.

Priya Dutt's "Nargis" is a biographical on her late mother Nargis Dutt showing scenes from her many films, from her earlier roles as a child artiste right up to her role in the epic Mother India, a Films Division statement said on Thursday.

The film contains interviews with her family members, friends and colleagues and brings back fond memories of this great actress and human being.

Shabnam Sukhdev's "The Last Adieu" is a daughter's journey from denial to indifference, from apathy to empathy, from hate to love, as she discovers her father S Sukhdev who was a sensitive and compulsive filmmaker who sacrificed his personal life to painstakingly conveying social and political truths on celluloid, the statement said.

The third film in the package "And They Made Classics" by Ratnotamma Sengupta dwells on her father, veteran screenplay-writer Nabendu Ghosh.

The screening at Nandan 3 will be preceded by felicitation of two women achievers from Bengal, national award winning actor Sudipta Chakraborty and internationally known dancer and professor of Natyashastra, Sohini Roychowdhury.

The screening will be joined by few budding women film makers from slums who are being given training in fundamentals of film making by 'Prayasam', a Kolkata based NGO.

