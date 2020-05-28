Latest News | Dollar Industries Reveals New Brand Identity Amid Lockdown, Sees 8-10pc Growth in FY'21

Kolkata, May 28 (PTI) Hosiery major Dollar Industries remained optimistic to register a growth of 8-10 per cent in revenue in the current fiscal, notwithstanding the slowdown in the economy in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Thursday.

The company unveiled its new brand identity 'Wear the Change' with a fresh logo through a video-conference amid the ongoing lockdown.

The web launch of its revamped brand identity marked the presence of its brand ambassador, Akshay Kumar.

Kumar is associated with the brand for almost a decade.

"The market demand has been excellent. Shops are operating in the green and orange zones. Hosiery products are essential.

We are hopeful to cover our losses in the remaining months of the current fiscal, and expect to post 8-10 per cent revenue growth this year amid headwinds," Dollar Industries managing director Vinod Gupta told PTI.

In the last fiscal, sales are expected to be flat, compared to Rs 1,030 crore revenue in 2018-19 as things had gone haywire in the second half of March due to the lockdown.

The main manufacturing factory at Tirupur is fully functional without any restriction, and supply chain is also near normal, he said.

