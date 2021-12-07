Kolkata, Dec 6 (PTI) A minor girl, who worked a domestic help, was found hanging at her employer's home in Salt Lake area near here, a police officer said on Monday.

The body of Bipasha Pramanik (15), a resident of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, was recovered by the police on Sunday night, along with a suicide note, from a house in CK block of Salt Lake, the officer said.

Initial probe has revealed that Pramanik, who was in a relationship with a boy from her hometown, used to stay "depressed" most of the time, he said.

"The body has been sent for post mortem. The report will reveal if she committed suicide or a foul play led to her death. We are questioning her employer. Her parents have also been contacted," the officer from Bidhannagar Purba Police Station added.

