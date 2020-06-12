Latest News | Donear Group Launches 'anti-corona' Fabrics

New Delhi, June 12 (PTI) Textile firm Donear Group has launched "anti-corona fabrics" in the market in partnership with Swiss company HeiQ and expects the anti-viral fabric to increase its overall sales by 15 per cent.

Donear Group will have a range of suiting and worsted fabrics, having anti-viral textile technology developed by the Swiss textile innovator. The technology is claimed to be proven and effective against SARS-CoV-2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2).

Also Read | How to Link Aadhaar Card to PAN Card Before June 30, 2020 Deadline: Know Online and Offline Ways to Link PAN Number and Aadhaar Number.

The Donear Group, which had earlier acquired GBTL (formerly known as GRASIM Suiting) and OCM, is confident that the new technology would be a game changer for the Indian textile industry, especially in the performance fabrics category.

HeiQ Viroblock NPJ03, an intelligent textile technology, has achieved 99.99 per cent reduction of the virus tests, it said.

Also Read | Sony PlayStation 5 vs Xbox One X: Should You Really Consider Buying The New PS5?.

Donear Group managing director Rajendra Agarwal said: "This partnership has added another feather in our cap for breakthrough technology with anti-corona fabrics that shows its effects within minutes. I strongly believe that the antiviral fabrics will boost our established group turnover by at least 15 per cent."

Donear Group has a turnover of around Rs 1,300 crore.

HeiQ Group CEO Carlo Centonze said: "We are delighted to partner with the prestigious Donear Group and to extend our joint products in the Indian sub-continent. NEO TECH is a highly advanced fashion-tech developed by Donear group and we are sure that we will be exchanging lots of notes between us."

On Thursday, textiles major Arvind Ltd had also announced to launch shirting, suiting fabrics, readymade garments and face masks using HeiQ Viroblock technology under the brand name Intellifabrix.

HeiQ effects last up to 30 washes.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)