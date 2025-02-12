Ahmedabad, Feb 12 (PTI) Dubai-based logistics operator DP World has achieved its highest throughput of 1.42 million TEUs at its Mundra International Container Terminal (MICT) in Gujarat in 2024, a release said on Wednesday.

"This remarkable achievement marks an 11 per cent surge in throughput compared to 2023, highlighting DP World Mundra's critical role in Gujarat and its contribution to enhancing India's position in the global trade network," the company said in a statement.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 13 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

Continuing its strong performance momentum in January, DP World Mundra achieved a record monthly throughput of 1,38,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) and handled 75 vessels. TEU is a measure for the total number of containers handled by a port in a given period.

With direct connections to key markets, including the Far East, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, East and West Africa and the Mediterranean, DP World Mundra is committed to delivering exceptional value to customers while maintaining the highest standards of safety, it said.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Implementation Date To Be January 1, 2026? Experts Fear Delay in 8th CPC Salary Hike Rollout, Here's Why.

DP World Mundra has a 632-meter quay and deep draft capable of accommodating large vessels. It features a 50-acre Container Freight Station and is supported by dedicated rail connectivity within the terminal, ensuring seamless movement of cargo.

Ravinder Johal, Chief Operating Officer, Ports & Terminals, Operations & Commercial, Middle East, North Africa & Subcontinent, DP World, said, "Our investments in strengthening infrastructure and integrated logistics offerings are not only driving efficiency but also unlocking newer opportunities for businesses."

The company said it remains focused on reducing its environmental footprint and promoting sustainable trade practices.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)