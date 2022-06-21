Mumbai, Jun 21 (PTI) Dubai-based multinational logistics firm DP World has set up a new technology centre in Bengaluru as part of its strategy of building a holistic digital ecosystem for trade, a release said on Tuesday.

The new Bengaluru office, which will work on new technology solutions products to improve global trade and supply chain, is the second such facility opened by the company this year, following the establishment of a technology centre in Hyderabad in May this year, it said.

DP World also said that it is looking to open its third such facility in Gurugram in the coming months amid the trade moving from analogue to embrace new digital solutions across the industries in which it operates.

DP World's presence in the Indian technology market has grown rapidly to match its ambitions in the digital trade sphere. At the beginning of 2021, the company had just 50 employees in the country, which has already grown to more than 450 with the opening of the first two offices, the company said.

As this exponential growth continues, the company's headcount is expected to reach as many as 800 by the middle of next year, it added.

Employees at the new centre will take on a variety of roles, from developers, product and project management, quality assurance and automation to UX Design, system analysts and system design, fulfilling DP World's vision of building technologically advanced integrated services to help trade flow, it said.

"We are creating prosperity by offering every business and every producer transparent, controllable access to global markets at the click of a button with our end-to-end digital ecosystem," said Mike Bhaskaran, Group Chief Operating Officer for Digital Technology.

"We are conceptualising new products to offer our customers. This means our developers, managers and analysts are involved in co-creating solutions from the ground up and owning the software development process from the beginning to the end," said Pradeep Desai, Chief Technology Officer, DP World.

Engineers will get to work on exciting technologies like Blockchain, IoT, AI and ML, all of which are heavily used in automating trade flows, he added. PTI IAS

