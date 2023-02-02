Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) Logistics company DP World on Thursday said it has won a major contract to develop, operate and maintain a mega-container terminal at Deendayal Port in Gujarat under the public-private partnership mode.

The company won the mandate to set up the 2.19 million TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) capacity terminal at Tuna-Tekra from Deendayal Port Authority under the build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis, DP World said in a statement.

The 1,100-metre berth terminal will be capable of handling vessels carrying more than 18,000 TEUs, it added.

On completion, the terminal will help unlock future container traffic growth in India, catering to exports and imports from northern, western and central India, reducing logistics costs and enhancing efficiencies across the supply chains, the company said.

The Dubai-headquartered company already operates five marine terminals –- two in Mumbai, one each in Mundra, Cochin and Chennai -- with a combined capacity of approximately 6 million TEUs, and with the addition of Tuna Tekra Container Terminal, DP World will have a capacity of 8.19 million TEUs.

"With the development of the Tuna Tekra mega-container terminal in Gujarat, DP World will be well placed to capture the growth opportunities, further connecting Northern, Western and Central India with global trade," said Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World.

DP World's strategic investments in ports and terminals in the country are aligned with the Indian Government's Vision 2047, the company said, adding that the mega container terminal project will complement various government initiatives, which have been introduced to provide greater focus on developing multimodal logistics infrastructure to promote economic growth.

The new terminal will be constructed and equipped with modern facilities and equipment over an area of approximately 63 hectares. The terminal will be well connected to the hinterland through the network of roads, highways, railways and Dedicated Freight Corridors, the company said.

"We are confident that our deep expertise in developing critical infrastructure under PPP will drive value for all stakeholders involved in this project. We remain enthusiastic to continue playing an important role in developing world-leading assets to enable trade flow in key markets of India," said Rizwan Soomar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for India Subcontinent and sub-Saharan Africa at DP World.

Besides marine terminals, DP World also operates seven multimodal inland terminals connected to its rail network, cold storage facilities and container freight stations.

It is also developing three economic zones, one each in Mumbai, Cochin and Chennai.

