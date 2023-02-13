New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is looking to bring building materials like asbestos and gypsum under quality control norms, a move aimed at containing import of sub-standard goods and boosting the domestic industry.

In this regard, the department has sought industry comments on draft quality control orders (QCOs) for concrete, asbestos, gypsum and ceramic-based materials industry.

Also Read | How To Get Personal Loan Without Security.

It has floated draft QCOs for 53 products.

"In this regard, all the industry, apex industry/ associations, sectoral industry/association, regional industry/association, respective administrative ministries, concerned R&D institutions/organisations are requested to furnish their comments on the draft QCOs," DPIIT said.

Also Read | BOI Recruitment 2023: Registration Begins For 500 PO Vacancies At bankofindia.co.in, Here's How to Apply.

Comments can be sent till February 20.

The 53 products include cement concrete flooring tiles, concrete paving blocks, gypsum plaster boards , and pulverised fuel ash - lime bricks.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)