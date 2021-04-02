New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) The DPIIT has issued general operational guidelines for the registration of units under the new central scheme for industrial development in Jammu and Kashmir.

As per the guidelines of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), registration under the scheme has commenced from April 1 and will continue till September 30, 2024.

"The applicant unit willing to avail incentive(s) under the scheme has to apply for registration through online portal jknis.dipp.gov.in," it said, adding certain documents need to be enclosed that includes detailed project report, bank loan sanction letter, land paper, PAN, and GSTIN certificate.

The heritage property "not in use before April 1, 2021, is restored thereafter for commercial or hospitality or tourism services on commercial basis" will also be considered as a new unit as per certain eligibility conditions, it added.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration in January had announced a new industrial developmental scheme with a total outlay of Rs 28,400 crore to encourage new investment and to take industrial development to the block level and far-flung areas of the Union Territory.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)