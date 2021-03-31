New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) The industry department has revised the application format for the registration of bidders from countries that share land border with the country.

Under the new norms, only one physical document in the prescribed format along with a soft copy is required to be submitted by applicants, having beneficial ownership in countries sharing land border with India, seeking registration of bidders for government procurement, according to an office memorandum.

Issuing instructions for submitting revised format for registration of bidders from countries sharing land border with India, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has stated that the applicant would be asked to submit additional hard copies, if required, at a later date.

In July last year, the government amended the General Financial Rules 2017 to enable imposition of restrictions on bidders from countries which share a land border with India on grounds of defence, or matters directly or indirectly related to national security.

As per the order any bidder from such countries sharing a land border with India will be eligible to bid in any procurement whether of goods, services (including consultancy services and non-consultancy services) or works (including turnkey projects) only if the bidder is registered with the competent authority.

"...henceforth only one hard copy in the prescribed format along with a soft copy is required to be submitted by the applicants seeking registration having beneficial ownership in land border sharing countries in accordance with the Department of Expenditure order...," it has said.

