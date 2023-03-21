New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) The government is taking number of steps such as organising workshops, awareness programmes, providing designing and packaging skills for artisans and weavers to promote their products under the ODOP initiative, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The One District One Product (ODOP) is not a scheme but an initiative aimed at fostering balanced regional development across all districts of the country, Joint Secretary in the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) Manmeet Nanda told reporters here.

Under the initiative, 1,068 products have been identified from 761 districts. These goods are from different sectors such as agriculture, textiles, handicrafts and engineering.

The idea is to select, brand, and promote one product from each district of the country.

She said that the department has partnered with institutes like NID, IITs and NIFT to impart skills related to designing and packaging of these products as it would help artisans and weavers to fetch good prices for their products.

It has also been decided to use ODOP goods for official gifting purposes.

"We have collaborated with Indian missions abroad to showcase these goods as it would help create interest about these products globally. We are also doing capacity building initiatives like design workshops so that they get proper prices," she added.

The joint secretary said that the department would hold more such workshops.

"We are trying to increase awareness and skills so that artisans get greater market access for their goods," she said.

