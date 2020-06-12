Latest News | Dr Reddy's Launches Generic Gout Flares Treatment Drug in US

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday said it has launched generic Colchicine tablets used for prevention and treatment of acute gout flares in the US market.

The company has launched Colchicine tablets USP in the strength of 0.6 mg after approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a BSE filing.

The product is a generic version of Takeda's Colcrys tablets in the same strength, it added.

According to IQVIA Health data, Colcrys brand and generic market had US sales of around USD 491 million moving annual total (MAT) for the most recent twelve months ending in March 2020, Dr Reddy's said.

The company's Colchicine is available in 0.6 mg tablets in bottle count sizes of 30s and 100s, it added.

Colchicine tablets are indicated for prevention and treatment of acute gout flares. They are also indicated for treatment of familial Mediterranean fever in adults and children 4 years or older.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories closed at Rs 4,008.95 per scrip on the BSE, down 1.15 per cent from its previous close.

