New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday said it has launched generic Abiraterone Acetate tablets, used for treatment of prostate cancer, in the US market.

The company has launched Abiraterone Acetate tablets USP in the strength of 250 mg, after the approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a filing to the BSE.

The product is a generic version of Johnson & Johnson's Zytiga tablets, it added.

According to data from IQVIA Health, Zytiga brand and generic market had US sales of around USD 454 million MAT for the 12 months ended March 2020, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said.

Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday closed at Rs 4,010 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.13 per cent from its previous close.

