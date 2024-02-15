Lucknow, Feb 15 (PTI) The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested three members, including the kingpin, of a gang involved in smuggling and selling narcotics at various bars and hotels here, an official statement said.

MDMA drug and charas worth Rs 40 lakh were recovered from them, it said.

Ehsan Afzal Khan alias Raja, the leader of the gang, his associates Deepak Kumar Gupta and Karan Mehta were arrested near Dayal Paradise Hotel in Gomti Nagar area, it said.

They used to supply MDMA drug and charas to bars, pubs and hotels in Lucknow, the statement said.

During the interrogation, the accused told the police that the recovered drugs had been smuggled from Delhi and it was to be delivered to big hotels, pubs and bars.

MDMA is a synthetic drug that acts as a stimulant and hallucinogen.

Raja has been involved in drug smuggling and prostitution racket in the past and has also been to jail, it said, adding that six cases are already registered against him.

