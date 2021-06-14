Kolkata, Jun 14 (PTI) A prominent Durga puja committee in the city on Monday vaccinated 150 artisans while pledging to administer the shot to 500 craftsmen in total, as part of its initiative to protect them from the pandemic.

Gariahat Hindustan Club-Durga Puja Committe will continue the initiative till June 16 aiming to vaccinate all the 500 artisans who find it difficult to afford the vaccine despite the urgency, committee office-bearer and Wesr Bengal minister Chandrima Bhattacharya told reporters at the venue.

"This drive is an attempt by Ekmantrik, an NGO, to help the poor artisans who work tirelessly every year to adorn Durga puja pandals all over the city with their artwork.

"We need to keep our artisans safe from contracting the infection," Bhattacharya said.

The initiative was taken in collaboration with a leading private Healthcare group in city.

The club has also donated an ambulance to the organisation.

The puja committee has received numerous awards including the Biswa Bangla Sarad Samman and 'Sarad Sammans' instituted by different leading channels for past several years for its themes executed by numerous artisans from the districts.

An office-bearer of neighbouring puja committee, Samajsebi Sangha, welcomed the initiative by Hindustan Club.

