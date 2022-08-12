New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Dynasty Acquisition (FPI) Ltd on Friday offloaded 22.37 lakh shares of Shriram City Union Finance Ltd for Rs 447 crore through open market transactions.

The entity sold 12,85,734 shares on NSE and 9,51,406 shares on BSE at an average price of Rs 2,000 apiece, as per bulk deal data available with the two exchanges.

The transactions are valued at Rs 447.42 crore.

At the end of June, Dynasty Acquisition (FPI) Ltd had a 20.12 per cent stake in the company.

Shares of Shriram City Union Finance declined 5.26 per cent to close at Rs 1,887.60 apiece on BSE. It fell 4.74 per cent to Rs 1,896 on NSE.

