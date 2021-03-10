New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Easy Trip Planners' initial public offer was subscribed a whopping 159.33 times on the last day of subscription on Wednesday.

The Rs 510-crore issue received bids for over 240.27 crore shares against more than 1.50 crore shares on offer, as per data available with NSE.

The category meant for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 77.53 times, while those for non-institutional investors 382.21 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) 70.40 times.

The initial public offer (IPO) was an offer for sale aggregating up to Rs 510 crore. It was in the price range of Rs 186-187 per share.

Easy Trip Planners had raised a little over Rs 229 crore from anchor investors on Friday.

EaseMyTrip.com is operated by Easy Trip Planners Private Ltd.

Founded in 2008, Easy Trip Planners is an online travel agency market with offices across various Indian cities, including Noida, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Its international offices (as subsidiary companies) are located in Singapore, the UAE and the UK.

Axis Capital Limited and JM Financial Limited were the managers to the offer.

