Mumbai, Dec 7 (PTI) Electric two-wheeler mobility firm eBikeGo has acquired the manufacturing and marketing rights for European e-scooter Muvi from Spanish automotive company Torrot, a statement said on Tuesday.

This vehicle will be manufactured and sold in the domestic as well as global market, eBikeGo said.

Also Read | REET Revised Result 2021 Declared, Candidates Can Check Their Results Online at reetbser21.com.

Muvi is an IoT and AI-enabled electric vehicle with well-connected features and can be easily controlled and monitored via a smartphone.

It has a portable battery, allowing consumers to conveniently swap them at stations. Designed in Europe and having been accepted by 14 established e-commerce and shared mobility companies, Muvi is set to provide users with all the advantages of an EV more securely and conveniently, ebikeGo said.

Also Read | iQOO Neo 6 Specifications Leaked via Google Play Console Listing.

The company also said it targets to capture a five per cent share of the global e-two-wheeler market with the manufacturing of Muvi.

With Muvi, eBikeGo is optimistic and confident to highly influence the adoption of EV in India, the company said.

With Muvi, Torrot has invested largely in R&D (research and development) since 2015, keeping the necessity to cater to a global market and has successfully developed and sold 30,000 units in Europe, eBikeGo said in the statement.

This proves an advantageous move for eBikeGo to get their hands on a go-to-market ready product, it added.

"We are happy to have acquired the license of manufacturing 'Muvi' from Torrot in India," said Irfan Khan, founder CEO of eBikeGo.

He added that some 25 million two-wheelers are sold every year in India alone. Out of which, e-two-wheelers account for a meagre 0.3 per cent, Khan said.

Khan also said this fraction has been constantly observed throughout the past six years, which heavily indicates the lack of market acceptance.

Noting that a customer-centric approach was lacking at present, he said, "We are certain that traditional vehicles, which are the sole cause of carbon emission, can be easily and effectively replaced by Muvi."

"This will greatly help us to broaden our horizons and to further become the front-runner of e-mobility adoption in the country," he said.

Muvi, being a technologically advanced vehicle and already operating in 12 countries, according to Khan, does not require any homologation to supply in these markets, opening ways for global presence.

Muvi is specifically designed to offer the best of both, comfort and safety, and with a power of 4.1 CV (3 Kw) which is equivalent to 125 cc, the e-scooter can go up to 100 km in Eco mode with a top speed of 60 km per hour, according to the statement. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)