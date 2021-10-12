Mumbai, Oct 12 (PTI) Tech-driven logistics start-up Ecom Express on Tuesday said it has scaled up daily total processing capacity to over three million with the expansion of total hub and processing area to over 2.8 million sqft across all major centres in the country.

The expanded facilities include large-format hubs, processing, fulfilment and delivery centres, the platform said in a statement.

Besides, 100 more delivery centres across the country have been added, taking the total number to around 3,000 and the company has further expanded its reach to cover over 27,100 pin codes across the county, Ecom Express said.

The company said it has been investing ahead of the curve and in scaling its capabilities to power the festive online sale season and to commensurate with the industry's growth, it said.

A significant portion of expansion and investments into automation, including enhancement, have been activated ahead of the festive season in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bilaspur-NCR, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Surat, Vijayawada, Guwahati and other major locations, the company said.

K Satyanarayana, co-founder and director of Ecom Express, said, "As part of our commitment to scale ahead of the curve, we have invested in hi-speed automated sorters at centres, as well as in hubs, to handle the surge in volumes."

The customer-centricity is at the forefront of the companies' strategy, he said adding that "we have been nimble and agile in aligning our infrastructure, technology, people and processes in assuring better service deliverables". HRS hrs

