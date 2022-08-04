Patna, Aug 4 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested a Patna-based property dealer in connection with its probe into a case of money laundering, then the central agency said here on Thursday.

The arrested man, Chandrama Prasad Singh alias Tuntun Yadav, along with his associates allegedly acquired a number of properties illegally.

Despite repeated summons by the ED for questioning, the accused did not appear before it, the agency said in a statement.

Singh who was arrested on Wednesday night was remanded to judicial custody till August 17 by a local court.

