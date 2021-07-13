Mumbai, Jul 13 (PTI) The Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) on Tuesday said it is setting up an entrepreneurship development centre in Bhutan.

The proposed centre will be the 6th overseas entrepreneurship development centre, established by the EDII with the support of the government to promote and nurture entrepreneurship, according to a statement.

EDII has set up entrepreneurship development centres in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam and Uzbekistan.

"The upcoming centre will not only mentor new-age entrepreneurs but will also facilitate growth of existing enterprises. In this context, we will undertake a feasibility study to understand the potential of setting up an entrepreneurship development centre in Bhutan, which will help fulfil the mandate of the Royal Government of Bhutan in terms of industrial development, job creation, and overall economic development,” EDII Director General Sunil Shukla added.

