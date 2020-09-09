New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Energy Efficiency Service Ltd (EESL) on Wednesday said the electric vehicles deployed by the company have helped reduce air pollution and mitigate 5,604 tonne of CO2 emissions.

EESL is combating air pollution in the nation by driving India's e-mobility transition.

In line with the #iCommit initiative launched by Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh, EESL is celebrating the World EV Day by continuing its commitment to transform India's mobility landscape, it said in a statement.

"EESL has already deployed 1,514 electric vehicles (EVs) on road till date, under the National E-Mobility Programme; making a remarkable impact on the environment by enabling reduction of 5,604 tonne of CO2 emissions so far," it said.

According to the statement, EESL's EV fleet has travelled 3 crore kilometers.

Emissions from vehicles that run on fossil fuels are one of the biggest contributors to air quality deterioration, it added.

EVs provide a solution to air pollution and contribute to sustainable development. The EVs deployed by EESL have already helped save 2.09 million litres of fuel and led to energy savings of approximately Rs 13.594 crore.

