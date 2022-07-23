Hubballi (KTK), Jul 23 (PTI) At least eight people sustained burn injuries including two critically wounded when a fire broke out in a sparkler birthday candle manufacturing factory on Saturday, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday evening in the factory at Tarihal Industrial Area and in no time the entire facility was in flames. People rushed to rescue the workers there and reportedly dragged out few of them.

The fire brigade rushed to the spot with an ambulance and the injured were taken to the hospital.

The residents said the factory was started only recently. The police were trying to find out the owner, manager and supervisor of the factory.

