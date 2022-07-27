New Delhi, July 27 (PTI) EIH Ltd, which runs the Oberoi chain of hotels and resorts, on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 65.86 crore for the first quarter ended June.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 114.25 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 Facing QC Isuues Over Rear Camera Lens: Report.

EIH revenue from operations was up four-fold to Rs 394.29 crore during the quarter under review. It stood at Rs 95.24 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Its total expenses were at Rs 334.63 crore, up 43.44 per cent in the latest June quarter compared to the year-ago period.

Also Read | Discord Voice Chat Now Available for Xbox Beta Testers.

Shares of EIH Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 149.60 apiece on BSE, down 3.36 per cent from the previous close.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)