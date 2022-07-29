New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) EKI Energy Services Ltd (EKI) on Friday posted an over three-fold increase in standalone profit after tax to Rs 106.98 crore in the June quarter, driven by higher income.

The company had clocked a Rs 35.70 crore Profit After Tax (PAT) during the April-June period FY22, EKI said in a regulatory filing.

It had reported a total income of Rs 508.60 crore in the first quarter of 2022-23 fiscal as compared to Rs 193.48 crore a year ago.

The company has also appointed Astha Pareek as an Independent Director on its board.

The Indore-based EKI Energy Services is a carbon credit developer and supplier across the globe.

