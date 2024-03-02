Fatehpur (UP), Mar 2 (PTI) An elderly couple died after the wall of a brick kiln here collapsed and fell on them on Saturday, while two other women were injured, police said.

Gazipur police station in-charge Inspector (SHO) Manoj Kumar said that a wall of the brick kiln suddenly collapsed in the Chak Allipur village, burying under the debris a couple and two women who were collecting coal.

He said that all four were pulled out from the debris and taken to hospital, where Munnilal (60) and his wife Rajrani (58) were declared dead. Jagrani and Malti, who sustained injuries, are undergoing treatment.

The bodies of the couple have been sent for postmortem.

The SHO said that so far, it has been revealed that during the rain on Friday, the wall of the brick kiln developed a crack and collapsed on Saturday.

