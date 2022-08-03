Gangtok, Aug 3 (PTI) An elderly man died by suicide at the STNM Hospital here on Wednesday, police said.

The 60-year-old man, a resident of Tumin-Lingee village in East Sikkim district was admitted to the hospital on June 27 with chronic kidney disease and was undergoing regular dialysis.

The man used a fruit knife to cut his own throat at around 3.15 am, the police said, adding that they investigating the incident.

