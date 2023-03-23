Aizawl, Mar 23 (PTI) The Mizoram State Election Commission on Thursday announced elections to 99 village councils (VCs) within Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) in south Mizoram's Siaha district to be held on April 18.

Of the 591 seats, voting will be held for 492 seats and the remaining 99 seats - one each in village councils- are 'nominated' seats, State Election Commissioner Laima Chozah told a news conference here.

Of the 492 elected seats, one seat each in 99 VCs are reserved for women, he said.

Chozah said that polling for the 99 VCs (492 seats) within the Mara Council will be held on April 18 between 7 am and 5 pm and Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used.

Counting of votes will be undertaken the same day as soon as polling is over, he said.

The last date for filing nominations is March 30, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 3.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on March 31 and formation of the executive body is scheduled to be completed by April 21, Chozah said.

According to the latest roll published on March 17, there are 43,120 electorates, including 22,326 female voters in the 99 VCs.

He further said that the state election commission will also hold elections to the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in Lawngtlai district in the southern part of the state next month.

The 20-member council currently is under the Governor's rule.

