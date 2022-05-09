Karimnagar (Telangana) May 9 (PTI) The battery of an electric two-wheeler exploded while it was being charged in Ramadugu mandal in Karimnagar district here, though no one was injured in the incident, police said on Monday.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Heatwave for 3 Days, Western Disturbance Likely To Bring Down Temperature From May 13.

The incident happened on Sunday night in Ramachandrapur village when the owner of the electric vehicle kept the two-wheeler outside his house for charging when its battery suddenly exploded, they said.

Also Read | NEET UG 2022 Registration Date Extended Till May 15; Here Are Few Rank Booster Tips for NEET UG 2022 Exams.

Some parts of the vehicle were burnt following the explosion, police said.

As no one was present at the time of the incident there were no injuries to anyone, police said adding no complaint was received so far.

Last month, a 80-year-old man died and three of his family members suffered burn injuries when the battery of an electric scooter plugged in for charging exploded at their house in Nizamabad district, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)