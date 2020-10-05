Mangaluru, Oct 5 (PTI) Employees ofMangalore Electricity supply company (MESCOM) on Monday staged a protest in front of the company office here in protest against the Union governments move to 'privatise' electricity companies.

Officials and employees of MESCOM took part in the protest wearing black bands.

Also Read | SpiceJet to Start Flights From India to London From December 4.

Addressing the protestors, MESCOM engineers association vice president Manjappa alleged the move will result in losses to the state exchequer and was against the interests of consumers.

He said privatisation will mostly affect the farmers and Below Poverty Line (BPL) card holders.

Also Read | Assam Lottery Results Online for October 5: Assam Future Sincere, Assam Singam Yellow, Assam Kuil Silver Lottery Results on Monday at assamlotteries.com.

Concessions and subsidies enjoyed by industrial units and consumers will also come to an end with the decision.

After the protest, the employees and officials submitted a memorandum to MESCOM managing director Prashanth Kumar Mishra.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)