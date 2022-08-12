Coimbatore (TN), Aug 12 (PTI) The city-based Elgi Equipments, known for air compressor manufacturers, clocked a consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 48.7 crore in the first quarter ended June 30 this year, compared to Rs 12 crore in the same period in 2021-22.

Consolidated sales for the first quarter was Rs 694 crore as against Rs 489 crore in the corresponding quarter in 2021-22, the results for first quarter announced by the company said on Friday.

The standalone PAT for the first quarter was Rs 44.6 crore compared to Rs 26 crore in the same period in 2021-22.

The compressor business in the domestic market was as per plan. Business growth in Europe, North America and Brazil was robust, while business growth in Middle East, Africa, Australia and South East Asian countries was subdued, a release from the company said.

The automotive business witnessed good growth but was subdued compared to the expectation, it said.

According to the outlook for second quarter, FY 2022-23, tight control over costs coupled with sustained increase in business that is anticipated, will help the company meet its goals.

However, the effect of ongoing war, impact of sanctions, rising inflation, expectations of recessionary behaviour in some markets, forex fluctuations and rising interest rates could act as a dampener, it said.

The company is cautiously optimistic on moving towards its strategic business plans, the release said.

