New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) The Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) on Monday said it has reached out to all the states requesting them to provide a facilitative environment for the survival and revival of the hospitality industry.

In separate letters to the chief ministers and chief secretaries of all the states, the industry body has urged them to abolish the policy of imposing blanket bans or selective restrictions on the hospitality establishments.

Establishments should also be given relaxations or waiver of statutory payments such as electricity charges, property taxes and excise license fees, among others, it added.

Imposition of night curfews and full or partial lockdowns across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, among others, has brought the hospitality sector to its knees, FHRAI said.

"We, therefore, request the governments of respective states to abolish the policy of imposing a blanket ban or selective restrictions on hospitality establishments and even in extreme circumstances, we plead that the restrictions be effected based on the situation," FHRAI Honorary Treasurer D V S Soma Raju said.

Stating that the impact of COVID-19 on the hospitality industry has been extremely disruptive, FHRAI Vice President Gurbaxish Singh Kohli said as of now, 30 per cent of hotels and restaurants in the country have shut down permanently due to financial losses.

Over 20 per cent of hotels and restaurants haven't opened fully after the lockdown. The remaining 50 per cent continue to run in losses and revenues are below 50 per cent of the pre-COVID levels, he added.

"The industry is committed to following all the health and safety protocols issued by the government. We assure our unwavering support to the various efforts of the government to combat the pandemic and make a genuine request to various state governments to extend their support in our fight for survival", Kohli said.

