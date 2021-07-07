New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Epsilon Carbon Pvt Ltd (ECPL) on Wednesday announced commissioning a carbon black unit with an annual capacity of 1.15 lakh tonne in Karnataka, set up with an investment of Rs 550 crore.

The unit in Bellary district successfully commissioned its operations earlier this week, Epsilon Carbon said in a statement. "The integrated facility produces both tread and carcass grades of ASTM carbon blacks for tyre, non-tyre rubber and plastic masterbatch partners globally," it said.

Without providing any timeline, the statement said Epsilon will expand the capacity of the unit to 1.80 lakh tonne with additional investment of Rs 350 crore, and further to 3 lakh tonne to become India's largest single location carbon black plant.

"Globally the markets are growing steadily, and we see lots of opportunities in both tyre, mechanical rubber goods and industrial plastic in the next few years. Epsilon Carbon is well positioned to cater to the growing demand with niche quality products," Vikram Handa, Managing Director of Epsilon Carbon, said.

Sharing details of the unit, the statement further said the integrated carbon complex is the first-of-its-kind manufacturing facility in India which uses waste coke oven gas from steel plant as a fuel and tail-gas from the carbon black unit is fed back to the steel complex for pre-heating operations.

