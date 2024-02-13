New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Eris Lifesciences on Tuesday said it has acquired a 51 per cent stake in Swiss Parenterals for Rs 637.5 crore.

Ahmedabad-based Swiss Parenterals is a leading player in the sterile injectables business in over 80 emerging markets across Africa, the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Also Read | First-Ever Hindu Temple in UAE To Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on February 14: All You Need To Know About BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi.

It has two facilities in Gujarat, which produce a wide range of sterile injectable formulations.

"The acquisition of Swiss Parenterals will help us strengthen our India footprint through the launch of a domestic Injectables-focused Branded Formulations business," Eris Lifesciences Chairman and MD Amit Bakshi said in a statement.

Also Read | Sarojini Naidu’s Birth Anniversary 2024 Date: Know the Significance of the Day That Marks the Birthday of the ‘Nightingale of India’.

Besides, the emerging markets focus of Swiss Parenterals complements Eris's India focus very well, he added.

Eris Lifesciences has expanded its Sterile Injectables footprint through the acquisition of a 51 per cent equity stake in Swiss Parenterals Ltd for a consideration of Rs 637.50 crore, the company said in a statement.

Eris reported a 1 per cent increase in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 101 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023.

It had reported a PAT of Rs 100 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue rose to Rs 486 crore from Rs 423 crore in the October-December quarter of 2022-23.

Shares of Eris Lifesciences on Tuesday ended 1.07 per cent up at Rs 923.55 apiece on the BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)