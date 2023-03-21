Erode (TN), Mar 21 (PTI) Forest officials and public alike welcomed the announcement of a new wildlife sanctuary in Erode district following a statement made during the presentation of the Tamil Nadu Budget 2023-24.

When the state Budget was presented in the Assembly on Monday, it was declared that a new wildlife sanctuary called 'Thanthai Periyar Animal Sanctuary' will be formed in 2023-2024 and this is the 18th such sanctuary in Tamil Nadu, forest officials said on Tuesday. There are two existing wildlife sanctuaries in the district -- Vellode Birds Sanctuary and Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR).

The sanctuary will be formed over 80,567 hectares of forest land located in Gobichettipalayam and Anthiyur taluks of the district, but the headquarters of the new sanctuary will be decided by the government.

In the proposed sanctuary, the animal populations would mainly comprise elephants, tigers, leopards, panthers, wild boars, and deer.

Forest officials said there are 21 different mammals, 139 bird species and 118 types of butterflies that would also inhabit the proposed sanctuary, which now exists in Erode District Forest area. The officials added that during last year's animal census, movement of nine tigers was noticed.

Migration of animals from STR and also from neighbouring Karnataka was noticed in Erode District Forest Division. Burgur, Thattakarai, Thamaraikarai, and Bejelatti are the main forest areas where the tribal population is high. The popular Varattupallam dam is located near Anthiyur, catering to the agricultural and drinking water needs of many areas.

Forest officials are expecting a committee consisting of forest officials, revenue authorities and notaries to be formed for specifying the exact locations for the proposed sanctuary.

They also said adequate funds will be granted for the formation and development of the enclosure.

