New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) ESAF Small Finance Bank and electric equipment manufacturer V-Guard Industries signed an agreement to provide financing options to customers looking to install solar rooftop power systems.

Under the agreement, ESAF Bank will provide various financing options, including loans and attractive installment payment plans, a statement said.

Also Read | Sensex, Nifty Extend Decline to 8th Day As Oil & Gas, IT Stocks Wilt on Inflation Worries.

With the strategic alliance with ESAF Bank, it said, consumers can opt to finance up to 80 per cent of the total cost of the rooftop solar power system, including the cost of installation for residential or commercial applications.

This collaboration will not only reduce the burden on customers to make an upfront payment but also enable them to generate their own electricity, thereby reducing their dependence on the grid, it said.

Also Read | Reliance Jio To Bring 5G to Every Indian by December 2023, Says Chairman Akash Ambani.

This partnership will enable customers to switch to clean energy with ease and affordability, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)