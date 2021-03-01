New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Farm equipment manufacturer Escorts Agri Machinery on Monday reported a 30.6 per cent increase in tractor sales at 11,230 units in February.

The company had sold 8,601 units in February 2020.

Domestic tractor sales during last month stood at 10,690 units as against 8,049 units in February 2020, up 32.8 per cent, Escorts said in a regulatory filing.

Escorts Agri Machinery said the tractor demand is expected to continue to be strong on back of positive macroeconomic factors and strong rural cash flows.

The supply-side situation is normal, but rising inflation continues to be a worry, the company added.

Exports last month were at 540 units compared to 552 units in February last year.

